Rudy Gobert's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Nuggets Game

Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets.

For the game, they will be without their starting center Rudy Gobert, who has been ruled out due to a groin injury.

The three-time NBA All-Star is in his first season with the Timberwolves and has averages of 13.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest in 39 games.

So far, the Timberwolves have gone 22-23 in 45 games, which has them tied with the Utah Jazz for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-2 in their last eight games but coming off a 126-125 loss to the Jazz on Monday afternoon.

On the road, the Timberwolves have gone 8-13 in 21 games away from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Last season, the Timberwolves made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018, so the addition of Gobert over the offseason is expected to make them even more dangerous in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Gobert helped the Jazz make the NBA Playoffs in each of the last six seasons.

As for the Nuggets, they are off to an excellent start to the year and are the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are 31-13 in 44 games, which has them a half-game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Nuggets are also in the middle of a seven-game winning streak and 9-1 in their last ten games.

At home, they are 20-3 in 23 games hosted in Denver, Colorado.