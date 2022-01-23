Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Warriors Game
Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors.
The Utah Jazz are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Wednesday night, and for the game they could be without their star center.
Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable due to ankle soreness, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.
The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-16 record in 46 games.
They are 6.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference, but are just one-game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the third seed.
As for the Warriors, they come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 33-13 record in 46 games.
