Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Clippers Game

Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Utah Jazz are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening, and for the game they could be without one of their best players. 

Rudy Gobert has been listed as questionable for the contest due to a leg injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Jazz come into the game as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-30 reocrd in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season. 

The two teams faced off in the second-round of the playoffs last year, and the Clippers won the series. 

