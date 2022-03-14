Skip to main content
Rudy Gobert's Status For Bucks-Jazz Game

Rudy Gobert's Status For Bucks-Jazz Game

Rudy Gobert is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz, but he plans to play in the game.

Rudy Gobert is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz, but he plans to play in the game.

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Salt Lake City on Monday evening, and for the game one of their best players is on the injury report.    

Rudy Gobert is on the injury report due to a foot injury, but he plans to play in the game, and his status can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter accounts of Underdog NBA and Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune.   

The Jazz come into the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 42-25 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season. 

As for the Bucks, they come into the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-26 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17144025_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rudy Gobert's Status For Bucks-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar57 seconds ago
USATSI_17868799_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Seth Curry's Status For Nets-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17893017_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Beat The Lakers

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17195926_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_17480196_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-King Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_10133825_168388303_lowres
News

Former Bulls Star Reportedly Signing With Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17076237_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Nets

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16124224_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green's Status For Wizards-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17138486_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trail Blazers Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago