Rudy Gobert's Status For Knicks-Timberwolves Game

On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the New York Knicks at the Target Center.

However, they will be without All-Star center Rudy Gobert for the game.

Via Timberwolves PR: "Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. New York: OUT Luka Garza - Two-Way Contract Rudy Gobert - Health and Safety Protocols Josh Minott - G League Assignment Wendell Moore Jr. - G League Assignment"

Gobert missed Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets, but the Timberwolves were able to win by a score of 129-117.

They have one of the best rosters in the NBA but are off to a 4-5 start in their first nine games.

Last season, they went 46-36 and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018, but they have a lot of new players this year.

Therefore, they are still getting acclimated to playing with one another.

Gobert is also a big part of their roster now, so adding him to Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns will take time to gel.

Once they get rolling, they could be a potential contender in the Western Conference.

They have a 4-3 record in the seven games they've played at home.

As for the Knicks, they enter the evening with a 4-5 record in their first nine games of the season.

After starting out 3-1, they have gone cold over their last five games.

They are coming off a 133-118 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at home in Manhattan.