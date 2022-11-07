Skip to main content
Rudy Gobert's Status For Knicks-Timberwolves Game

Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for Monday's game between the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the New York Knicks at the Target Center.   

However, they will be without All-Star center Rudy Gobert for the game.   

Via Timberwolves PR: "Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. New York: OUT Luka Garza - Two-Way Contract Rudy Gobert - Health and Safety Protocols Josh Minott - G League Assignment Wendell Moore Jr. - G League Assignment"

Gobert missed Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets, but the Timberwolves were able to win by a score of 129-117. 

They have one of the best rosters in the NBA but are off to a 4-5 start in their first nine games. 

Last season, they went 46-36 and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018, but they have a lot of new players this year. 

Therefore, they are still getting acclimated to playing with one another. 

Gobert is also a big part of their roster now, so adding him to Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns will take time to gel.

Once they get rolling, they could be a potential contender in the Western Conference.

They have a 4-3 record in the seven games they've played at home.

As for the Knicks, they enter the evening with a 4-5 record in their first nine games of the season. 

After starting out 3-1, they have gone cold over their last five games. 

They are coming off a 133-118 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at home in Manhattan.

