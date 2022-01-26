Rudy Gobert's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday evening in Salt Lake City, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Starting center Rudy Gobert has been ruled out due to a calf injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The two teams faced off in Arizona earlier in the week, and the Suns beat the Jazz 115-109.

This will be Gobert's second game out of the lineup, because he missed their loss to the Suns.

Coming into the game, the Jazz are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-18 record.

As for the Suns, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 37-9 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball