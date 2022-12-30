Rudy Gobert's Status For Timberwolves-Bucks Game

Rudy Gobert is questionable for Friday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Friday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.

However, they could be without their All-Star center Rudy Gobert, who is listed as questionable due to an illness.

Underdog NBA: "Rudy Gobert (illness) now questionable Friday."

The three-time Defensive Player of The Year is in his first season with the Timberwolves after being traded from the Utah Jazz over the offseason.

In 30 games, he is averaging 13.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest on 66.7% shooting from the field.

The Timberwolves made the NBA Playoffs last season for the first time since 2018 and have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA.

They come into the night as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 16-19 record in 35 games.

However, the Western Conference has been close, so they are only 4.0 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the fourth seed.

Gobert is coming off a game on Wednesday night where he had 10 points, eight rebounds, two assists and four blocks (the Timberwolves lost 119-118 to the New Orleans Pelicans).

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and have gone 3-7 in their last ten games.

As for the Bucks, they are also in the middle of a four-game losing streak, but come into the matchup as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-12 record in 34 games.

On the road, the Timberwolves are 7-11, while the Bucks are 14-3 at home.