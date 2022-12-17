Rudy Gobert's Updated Injury Status For Timberwolves-Thunder Game

Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are in Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, they will be without their All-Star center, as Rudy Gobert has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: "Rudy Gobert (ankle) ruled out Friday."

Gobert is in his first season with the Timberwolves after being traded from the Utah Jazz over the offseason.

In 26 games, the three-time Defensive Player of The Year is averaging 14.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest.

The Timberwolves most recently played on Wednesday night in California against the Los Angeles Clippers.

They lost 99-88, and Gobert had 11 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes of playing time.

Coming into the matchup with the Thunder, the Timberwolves are 13-15 in their first 28 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

However, the west has been very close, so they are only 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the fourth seed.

On the road, the Timberwolves have gone 6-8 in 14 games away from the Target Center.

The Timberwolves and Thunder have already faced off three different times this season.

In the first two matchups, the Timberwolves won, but the Thunder won the most recent game 135-128 on December 3 in Minnesota.

The Thunder come into the night with an 11-17 record in their first 28 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the west.

At home, they have gone 6-6 in 12 games hosted in Oklahoma.