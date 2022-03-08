Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Mavs Game

The Utah Jazz are in Texas to face off with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, and for the game they will have their All-Star center Rudy Gobert available.

The status of Gobert for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Jazz come into the game with a 40-23 record in the 63 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and are an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games overall.

Last season, they had the best record in the regular season, but lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

