Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Mavs Game

Rudy Gobert will be available for Monday's game between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks.

The Utah Jazz are in Texas to face off with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, and for the game they will have their All-Star center Rudy Gobert available.  

The status of Gobert for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Jazz come into the game with a 40-23 record in the 63 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and are an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games overall. 

Last season, they had the best record in the regular season, but lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

