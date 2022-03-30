Skip to main content
Rudy Gobert's Final Status For Jazz-Clippers Game

Rudy Gobert will play on Tuesday for the Utah Jazz against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Utah Jazz are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will have one of their best players available.   

Rudy Gobert, who was listed as questionable with a leg injury, has been updated to available for the contest.   

The status of Gobert can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Jazz come into the night as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-30 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season. 

