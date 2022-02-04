Rudy Gobert's Injury Status For Nets-Jazz Game

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Salt Lake City on Friday night, but for the game they will be without their All-Star center.

Rudy Gobert has been ruled out with a calf injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from Underdog NBA.

Gobert has missed the last five games, so Friday night will be his sixth straight game out of the lineup.

The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-21 record, but are just 3-7 in the last ten games that they have played.

As for the Nets, they come into the game at 29-22 on the season, but are currently in the middle of a six-game losing streak.

