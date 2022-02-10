Rudy Gobert's Injury Status For Warriors-Jazz Game
Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.
The Utah Jazz are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening in Salt Lake City, and for the game they will be without their All-Star center.
Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for the game due to a calf injury, and his status for Wednesday night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Jazz are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-21 record in 54 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak, and 18-10 in 28 games at home in Utah this season.
As for the Warriors, they are the second seed in the west with a 41-13 record in 54 games, and they are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.