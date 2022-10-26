Russell Westbrook Reportedly Buys Home Across The Street From This NBA Player

Skip to main content
Russell Westbrook's Injury Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.
Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers are off to a rough start to the new season.

They are 0-3 in their first three contests and will play their fourth game of the season on Wednesday evening on the road against the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.

The nine-time NBA All-Star continues to be a hot topic around the league for fans and media.

For the game against the Nuggets, he is listed as doubtful (hamstring), as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Russell Westbrook (hamstring) listed doubtful for Wednesday."

Through the first three games, he is averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals per contest.

The Lakers have lost to the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers came down to the wire, but they lost by a score of 106-104.

Last season, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games.

However, the Lakers went just 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs for the second time in four seasons.

Westbrook does not appear to be a good fit with the Lakers, and he was in trade rumors all summer long.

While it's still very early in the 82-game season, the Lakers do not look anything like a playoff team.

Currently, LeBron James is off to an excellent start to his 20th season in the NBA, averaging 27.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest. 

