Russell Westbrook's Injury Status For Heat-Lakers Game

Russell Westbrook is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Miami Heat in California.

For the game, they will likely have one of their best players back in action, as Russell Westbrook is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Russell Westbrook (foot) probable for Wednesday."

The 2017 NBA MVP left Monday's 121-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets early with a foot injury.

He comes into the night with averages of 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest in 34 games.

After being a starter for his entire career, he has been a reserve this season (31 out of 34 games played off the bench), and has been excellent in that role.

This is his second season with the Lakers, and they have not played well during his tenure with the organization.

Last season, the Lakers were 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs, and this season they are 16-21 in 37 games which has them tied for the 12th seed.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games, and 8-8 in 16 at home.

That said, the Lakers are in the middle of a two-game winning streak, so they have been playing better as of late.

Last month, the Lakers lost 112-98 to the Heat in Miami, and Westbrook had 15 points, four rebounds, eight assists and one block.

The Heat enter the matchup tied with the New York Knicks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 20-18 in 38 games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, the Heat are 7-3, but they are just 8-10 in 18 games on the road.