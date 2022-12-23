Russell Westbrook's Injury Status For Hornets-Lakers Game

Russell Westbrook is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets will face off in California.

For the game, Russell Westbrook is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be available.

Underdog NBA: "Russell Westbrook (foot) probable for Friday."

The 2017 NBA MVP has missed each of the last two games, and the Lakers have lost both (to the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings).

Westbrook has been a starter for his entire career, but this year he has come off the bench in 25 out of 28 games.

In that role, he has played well with averages of 14.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

This is his second season with the Lakers, and last year he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

The Lakers missed the playoffs last season, and this year they are not off to a good start.

They come into Friday night as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-18 record in 31 games.

Over the last ten games, they are 4-6, but at home, they have been solid, going 8-7 in 15 games.

The west has been close, so the Lakers are only 4.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings for the sixth seed.

As for the Hornets, they are 8-24 in 32 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they are 1-9, and on the road, they have gone 4-13 in 17 games away from Charlotte, North Carolina.