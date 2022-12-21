Russell Westbrook's Updated Injury Status For Lakers-Kings Game

Russell Westbrook has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be without one of their best players when they face off with the Sacramento Kings (on the road).

2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook has been ruled out due to a foot injury.

Westbrook also missed Monday's 130-104 blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns in Arizona, so this will be the second straight game he has been out.

After spending his entire career as a starter, the nine-time NBA All-Star has come off the bench in 25 out of 28 games this season.

He is averaging 14.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

The Lakers come into the night with a 13-17 record in 30 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5, and they are 5-10 in 15 games on the road.

Even though the Lakers have gotten off to a poor start to the 2022-23 season, they are only 1.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the tenth seed, which is the final play-in tournament spot.

As for the Kings, they are 16-13 in 29 games, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed in the west.

Over the last ten games, they are 6-4, and at home, they have gone 8-5 in 13 games.

In November, the Kings defeated the Lakers 120-114 in Los Angeles, and De'Aaron Fox led the way with 32 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists.