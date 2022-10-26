Spurs And Timberwolves Injury Reports

On Wednesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off at the Target Center.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports.

The Spurs will be without Blake Wesley, Devin Vassell, Joshua Primo, Charles Bassey, Malaki Branham and Dominick Barlow.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will be without Josh Minott, Luka Garza and Kyle Anderson.

Austin Rivers has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The two teams faced off on Monday night, and the Spurs won by a score of 115-106.

Coming into the season, the Spurs were seen as potentially the worst team in the entire league.

Over the offseason, they traded away their best player (All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks).

They were only the tenth seed in the Western Conference, even with Murray.

However, they have started out the season with a 3-1 record in their first four contests.

They have wins over the Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers and Timberwolves.

Their one loss came against the Charlotte Hornets.

As for the Timberwolves, they are off to a 2-2 start in their first four games.

They have two wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and losses to the Utah Jazz and Spurs.

Last season, they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018 and lost in the first round to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games.

Over the offseason, they made a huge acquisition when they pulled off a blockbuster trade for All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

They have a loaded roster with Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards and Gobert.