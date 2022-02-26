The Warriors Have Made A Roster Move With James Wiseman

The Warriors Have Made A Big Roster Move With James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors have announced that they have sent James Wiseman to their G-League affiliate the Santa Cruz Warriors.
The announcement fro, the team's PR can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.
"Wiseman, who underwent successful surgery to repair a right meniscal tear on April 15, will practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors today," the Warriors wrote in the release on Friday.
The former second overall pick has yet to play this season, but the Warriors are still one of the best teams in the NBA.
They are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-17 record in the 60 games that they have played so far.
The Phoenix Suns are the only team that has more wins than them in the entire league.
