Scottie Barnes' Status For Game 2
Scottie Barnes has been ruled out for Game 2 between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.
The Toronto Raptors are once again in Philadelphia to take on the 76ers for Game 2 on Monday evening.
They enter the evening down 1-0 series after losing the first game on Saturday.
Scottie Barnes injured his ankle in the first game, and he has been ruled for Game 2 of the series on Monday.
The star rookie was recently nominated for Rookie of The Year (only three rookies make the cut), so he is obviously a big loss for the Raptors in the game and potentially the series.
He was the fourth overall pick out of Florida State last summer, and averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this year.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.