Scottie Barnes' Status For Game 2

Scottie Barnes has been ruled out for Game 2 between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Toronto Raptors are once again in Philadelphia to take on the 76ers for Game 2 on Monday evening.

They enter the evening down 1-0 series after losing the first game on Saturday.

Scottie Barnes injured his ankle in the first game, and he has been ruled for Game 2 of the series on Monday.

The star rookie was recently nominated for Rookie of The Year (only three rookies make the cut), so he is obviously a big loss for the Raptors in the game and potentially the series.

He was the fourth overall pick out of Florida State last summer, and averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this year.

