Nuggets Injury Report For Game With Celtics

The Denver Nuggets are facing off with the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts on Friday night, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Nuggets will be without Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray, Monte Morris and Vlatko Cančar for the game.

Meanwhile, Austin Rivers is listed a probable.

The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-24 record in 54 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak, and have also gone 7-3 in their last ten games.

As for the Celtics, they come into the game as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-25 record.

They are on a six-game winning streak, and have gone 8-2 in their last ten games.

