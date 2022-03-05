Seth Curry's Status For Nets-Celtics Game
Seth Curry is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.
The Brooklyn Nets will be in Boston to play the Celtics on Sunday afternoon, and one of their best players in on the injury report.
Seth Curry is listed as probable for the game due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Curry began his season with the Philadelphia 76ers, and was traded to the Nets last in month in the blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the 76ers and Ben Simmons to the Nets.
The Nets have been struggling as of late, because they are currently on a three-game losing streak and have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games.
They are 32-32 on the year, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
