Several Key Players Still On The Warriors Injury Report For Game 1
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening, but for the game they still have several players on the injury report.
As of 3:30 Eastern Time, Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are all listed as questionable.
While those players are not All-Stars, they are still very important pieces to the team that finished as the third seed in the Western Conference.
This is the sixth time in the last eight years that the Warriros have been to the Finals, so they have much more experience than the Celtics.
The Celtics have been to the Conference Finals four times in the last six years, but this was their first time making the Finals since the 2010 season when they had Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce on the roster.
The Warriros beat the Mavs to win the west, while the Celtics beat the Heat to win th east.
