Bulls And Bucks Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Wisconsin on Tuesday night, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.

The injury reports for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Several stars are on the injury report including; Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable), Zach LaVine (questionable) and Khris Middleton (out).

The Bucks come into the game as the third seed in the east with a 44-27 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.

As for the Bulls, they come into the night as the fifth seed in the east with a 42-29 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.

