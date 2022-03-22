Skip to main content
Several Stars On Bulls And Bucks Injury Reports

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury reports for Tuesday's game in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Wisconsin on Tuesday night, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports. 

The injury reports for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Several stars are on the injury report including; Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable), Zach LaVine (questionable) and Khris Middleton (out). 

The Bucks come into the game as the third seed in the east with a 44-27 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season. 

As for the Bulls, they come into the night as the fifth seed in the east with a 42-29 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

