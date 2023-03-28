Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Injury Status For Hornets-Thunder Game

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on the injury report for Tuesday's game.

On Tuesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Oklahoma.

For the game, they will be without their best player, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) listed out Tuesday."

The former Kentucky star is having an incredible season and was an All-Star last month.

He has impressive averages of 31.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 64 games.

In addition, Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 51.0% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range.

The Thunder come into the night with a 37-38 record in 75 games, which has them as the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot) in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and a solid 22-15 in the 37 games they have hosted on their home floor in Oklahoma.

The franchise hasn't been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2020 season when they still had future Hall of Famer Chris Paul on the roster.

As for the Hornets, they have dealt with injuries all season and are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-51 record in 76 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Hornets have struggled, going 12-27 in the 39 games they have played away from Charlotte, North Carolina.

They have lost in the play-in tournament in each of the last two seasons.