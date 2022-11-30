Skip to main content

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Injury Status For Spurs-Thunder Game

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.
On Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Oklahoma. 

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as questionable. 

Underdog NBA: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) listed questionable for Wednesday."

The former Kentucky star is off to a sensational start to the 2022-23 NBA season. 

He is averaging 31.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest. 

If he continues to play this way, he will more than likely be a 2023 NBA All-Star. 

Meanwhile, the Thunder have struggled to start the season with an 8-13 record in 21 games. 

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games. 

Currently, the Thunder are in rebuilding mode, so they more than likely miss the postseason. 

That being said, Gilgeous-Alexander is playing so well that he might keep them in the mix. 

At home, the Thunder are 5-5 in the ten games they have hosted in Oklahoma. 

As for the Spurs, they are one of the coldest teams in the entire NBA. 

After starting 5-2, they are 1-13 in their last 14 games and in the middle of an eight-game losing streak. 

On the road, the Spurs are 3-7 in the ten games they have played away from San Antonio. 

Both the Spurs and Thunder missed the NBA Playoffs in 2022.

The Spurs last made the playoffs in 2019, while the Thunder last made the playoffs in 2020. 

More on the Oklahoma City Thunder can be read here 

