Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Updated Injury Status For Spurs-Thunder Game

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the San Antonio Spurs.

For the game, they will be without their best player, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out due to a hip injury.

Underdog NBA: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) listed out Wednesday."

The Thunder have gotten off to a slow start to the season, but Gilgeous-Alexander has been sensational.

Through his first 20 games, the former Kentucky star is averaging 31.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.

In addition, he is shooting 50.6% from the field.

There is no question that if he keeps this up, he will be a lock to make his first trip to the All-Star Game.

Coming into Wednesday night, the Thunder are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with an 8-13 record in their first 21 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, they have a 5-5 record in ten games.

As for the Spurs, they are one of the coldest teams in the entire league.

They started out an impressive 5-2 in their first seven games but have dropped 13 of their last 14 games.

Currently, the Spurs are in the middle of an eight-game losing streak and 6-15 in their first 21 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the west.

On the road, the Spurs have a 3-7 record in the ten games they have played away from San Antonio.