Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Updated Injury Status For Thunder-Timberwolves Game

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Saturday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be in Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

For the game, they will have their best player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back in the starting lineup.

He missed Wednesday’s 119-111 win over the San Antonio Spurs but has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Underdog NBA: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) listed available to play Saturday."

The two teams have already played each other multiple times this season.

The Timberwolves won the first game at the Target Center 115-108 (Gilgeous-Alexander put up 32 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

In the third game of the season, the Thunder lost again to the Timberwolves (in Oklahoma City) 116-106.

Gilgeous-Alexander did not play in that game.

Coming into the night, the Thunder are 9-13 in their first 22 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

However, Gilgeous-Alexander has played like an All-Star with averages of 31.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest in 20 games.

He has kept them competitive, but they will likely miss the postseason in 2023.

As for the Timberwolves, they are 11-11 in their first 22 games, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the ninth seed in the west.

At home, they are 6-6 in the 12 games they have hosted at the Target Center (the Thunder are 3-8 in the 11 games they have played on the road).