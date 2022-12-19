Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Updated Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Thunder Game

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Monday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Oklahoma.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as questionable due to a back injury.

Underdog NBA: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) now listed questionable Monday."

The former Kentucky star had originally been listed as out, so the fact that he is now questionable is a very good sign.

He did not play in Saturday's surprising 115-109 win over Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at home.

Currently, the former 11th-overall pick is in the middle of a career year with impressive averages of 31.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 27 games.

There is an excellent chance that he will make his first NBA All-Star Game in 2023.

The Thunder come into the night as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 12-18 record in 30 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and at home, the Thunder are 7-7 in 14 games.

As for the Trail Blazers, they come into the night tied with the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 17-13 in 30 games and 2.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Trail Blazers have gone 6-4, and they are a very solid 10-7 in the 17 games that they have played on the road away from Portland, Oregon.