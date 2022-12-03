Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Injury Status For Timberwolves Game

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Saturday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) listed questionable for Saturday."

The former Kentucky star missed their last game on Nov. 30 against the San Antonio Spurs (the Thunder won 119-11).

He has been sensational to start the season with averages of 31.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest in 20 games.

In addition, he is shooting 50.6% from the field.

With the way he has played, he will likely make his first career NBA All-Star Game.

That being said, the Thunder have struggled to start the season with a 9-13 record in their first 22 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 3-8 in the 11 games they have played on the road.

Right now, the franchise is in rebuilding mode, but they have young talent that could help them compete for the playoffs in the next few seasons (the play of Gilgeous-Alexander could also keep them competitive this season).

As for the Timberwolves, they are 11-11 in their first 22 games, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 6-6 in the 12 games they have hosted at the Target Center.

The west has been close, so they are only 4.0 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed.