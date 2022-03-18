Ben Simmons' Status For Trail Blazers-Nets Game
Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday evening at Barclays Center in New York, and for the game they remain without thee-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons.
The status of Simmons for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.
Simmons was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets last month, and he has yet to play this season.
The Nets come into the night as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and recently had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at home in Brooklyn.
They are 36-34 in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season.
