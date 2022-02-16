Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Knicks Game
The Brooklyn Nets will be taking on the New York Knicks down the street in Manhattan on Wednesday evening, but they will still be without their new three-time All-Star Ben Simmons.
The 25-year-old has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in a screenshot below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Nets have been the coldest team in the NBA as of late.
They beat the Sacramento Kings in Brooklyn on Monday night, which ended their 11-game losing streak.
At one point this season, they had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and as of Tuesday they are the eighth seed.
Right now, they have a 30-27 record in the 57 games that they have played.
Simmons recently came over to the Nets in the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.
He has yet to play in a game this season.
