Seth Curry's Status For Trail Blazers-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at Barclays Center in New York on Friday evening, and for the game one of their best players is on the injury report.

However, Seth Curry, who is listed as questionable for the game, says that he will play in the contest (see tweet below from Underdog NBA).

Curry had missed the last three games with the injury.

Since being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets last month, he has been one of the team's best players.

He is averaging 15.8 points per game on 45.2% shooting from the three-point range.

The Nets come into the game with a 36-34 record, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Related stories on NBA basketball