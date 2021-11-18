Spencer Dinwiddie's Status For Wizards Game

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Spencer Dinwiddie's Status For Wizards-Heat Game On Thursday
    Spencer Dinwiddie's Status For Wizards-Heat Game On Thursday

    Spencer Dinwiddie has been ruled out for the game between the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat on Thursday.
    The Washington Wizards have been on fire to start the 2021-22 NBA season. 

    In their first 14 games they have a 10-4 record, and are currently the first seed in the entire Eastern Conference. 

    They had a total roster shakeup over the off-season, and traded Russell Westbrook, and have new players like Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Spencer Dinwiddie. 

    For their game on Thursday night in Florida against the Miami Heat, they will be without Dinwiddie, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Wizards are ahead of teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and other teams that made it far in the postseason last year. 

    All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal is easily their best player and is averaging 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. 

