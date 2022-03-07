Skip to main content
Steph Curry And Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Nuggets Game

Steph Curry And Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Nuggets Game

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have both been ruled out for Monday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have both been ruled out for Monday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

The Golden State Warriors will be in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, but for the game they will be without Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. 

Curry and Thompson have both been ruled out for the game against the Nuggets due to rest, and their status can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of NBC Sports EDGE Basketball.  

The Warriors have been in the middle of a big slump as they have lost their last four games, and gone just 2-8 in their last ten games overall. 

However, they are still the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-21 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_9999390_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry And Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar22 seconds ago
USATSI_17843979_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar44 seconds ago
USATSI_12483787_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17674406
Injuries

Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs Game On Monday

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17408172_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Spurs Injury Report For Monday

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17214478_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Edwards' Status For Trail Blazers-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17644585_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said After The Bucks Beat The Suns

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_16965774_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Made Major NBA History On Sunday

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17167949_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago