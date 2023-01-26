Spurs And Lakers Injury Reports

The San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in California.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).

The Spurs have ruled out Dominick Barlow, Charles Bassey, Romeo Langford, Blake Wesley and Devin Vassell.

As for the Lakers, they will be without Scotty Pippen Jr., Austin Reaves and Cole Swider.

Lonnie Walker IV, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are all listed as questionable.

Davis has missed the last 20 games, so getting him back in the lineup would be massive.

On Tuesday night, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that the eight-time NBA All-Star will return in Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

NBA's official injury report

The Lakers have not had a great season, but they have had success going up against the Spurs (3-0).

The Spurs are currently the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-33 record in 47 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 2-8 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Spurs have gone 5-16 in the 21 games they have played outside of San Antonio, Texas.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-26 record in 48 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and on the second night of a back-to-back after losing 133-115 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

At home, the Lakers have a 12-12 record in the 24 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.