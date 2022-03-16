Spurs Injury Report Against The Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder on Texas on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Spurs against the Thunder can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Everyone on their injury report is already ruled out for the contest, except for Devontae Cacok who is doubtful due to a left heel contusion.

The Spurs come into the night as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 23-46 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, and are 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

