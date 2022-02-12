Skip to main content
Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Kings-Wizards Game

Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards.

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Sacramento Kings in D.C. on Saturday, but for the game they will be without their new star player.   

Kristaps Porzingis, who came over in a trade from the Dallas Mavericks, has been ruled out for the game due to a knee injury. 

The status of Porzingis for Saturday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Porzingis will now be on his third NBA team; he was an All-Star with the New York Knicks in 2018 and then has been with the Mavs since 2019.  

He joins a Wizards team that has Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal (currently out for the season).  

The Wizards are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-29 record.

