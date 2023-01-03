BREAKING: Star Player Ruled Out For Celtics-Thunder Game

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Tuesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Boston Celtics in Oklahoma.

However, they will be without their best player for the game, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out due to an illness.

Underdog NBA: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) ruled out Tuesday."

The former Kentucky star is in the middle of a sensational season with averages of 30.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest in 33 games.

He is also shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range.

With the way the former 11th-overall pick has played, he has an excellent chance at making his first career NBA All-Star Game.

However, the Thunder have not had a good start to the 2022-23 season and come into the night as the 13th seed in the Western Conference (2.5 games behind the Utah Jazz for the tenth seed).

They are 15-21 in 36 games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, the Thunder are 4-6, but they are a solid 10-9 in the 19 games they have played at home.

The two teams faced off in Boston in November, and the Celtics won 126-122.

Gilgeous-Alexander played 36 minutes and had 37 points, four rebounds and eight assists.

As for the Celtics, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and the best team in the NBA.

They are 26-11 in 37 games and 11-6 in the 17 games they have played on the road outside of Boston.