Update On James Wiseman From Warriors' Head Coach Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors are 20-4, which is tied for the best record in the entire NBA with the Phoenix Suns.

However, they have actually been without several key players such as Klay Thompson, who is a five-time All-Star and three-time champion, and 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman.

Neither player has played this season.

On Monday, Steve Kerr gave an update about Wiseman, and the update can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Slater's Tweet said: "James Wiseman is still not scrimmaging, per Steve Kerr. Remains limited to individual court work, as has been the case for weeks."

Wiseman is recovering from a meniscus tear he suffered last season.

The Warriors have missed the postseason in each of the last two seasons.

