The Latest On Steph Curry's Status For Game 4

Steph Curry will play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night after getting injured at the end Game 3 on Wednesday. Curry and the Golden State Warriors have now arrived at the TD Garden arena to play the Boston Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors have arrived at TD Garden in Boston for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday evening, and in the video that was shared by the Warriros Steph Curry can be seen walking into the tunnel. 

Curry is still on the injury report as probable for the game, but he said on Thursday that he will play.   

In addition, head coach Steve Kerr said that the two-time NBA MVP will not have any kind of minutes restriction on the evening. 

The three-time NBA Champion was also recorded getting up shots earlier in the day, and he looked totally fine.  

