Steph Curry And Draymond Green's Status For Cavs-Warriors Game
Both Steph Curry and Draymond Green are expected to play on Sunday in the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night, and for the game both Steph Curry and Draymond Green are expected to play.
The status of Curry and Green for the game can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Curry (quad) and Green (hip) missed the Warriors 101-96 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana on Friday.
On the season, they are 29-9 and the second seed in the Western Conference.
They are a half-game behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference.
In addition to having Curry and Green expected to play, the Warriors are also going to have Klay Thompson back for the first time in over two seasons (see tweet below).
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.