Steph Curry And Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Nuggets Game

The Golden State Warriors will be in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, but for the game they will be without Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Curry and Thompson have both been ruled out for the game against the Nuggets due to rest, and their status can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of NBC Sports EDGE Basketball.

The Warriors have been in the middle of a big slump as they have lost their last four games, and gone just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

However, they are still the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-21 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season.

