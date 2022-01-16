Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Timberwolves Game
The Golden State Warriors will be in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Sunday night, and for the game they will be without their best player.
Steph Curry has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Curry and the Warriors played their last two games on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks, and on Friday against the Chicago Bulls (both on the road).
They got destroyed by the Bucks 118-99, and then turned around the next night and crushed the Bulls 136-98.
On the season, they are 31-11 in 42 games, and currently the second seed in the Western Conference.
Curry is averaging 26.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in 39 games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.