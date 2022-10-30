Steph Curry's Finalized Status For Warriors-Pistons Game

On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors are in Detroit, Michigan, to take on the Pistons.

For the game, they will have their best player Steph Curry in the starting lineup, as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Poole, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Sunday."

Curry was not on the injury report, but since it is the second night of a back-to-back early in the season, he had been asked if he would play against the Pistons after they lost to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night in North Carolina.

The Warriors come into the night as a mediocre team to start the season.

They are 3-3 in their first six contests and are coming off a 120-113 overtime loss to the Hornets, who had been playing without All-Star LaMelo Ball and veteran Terry Rozier.

While they beat the Miami Heat in the game before the Hornets, they had been blown out by the Phoenix Suns last Tuesday in Arizona.

There is no question that they do not look like themselves right now.

That being said, they are still fresh off winning their fourth title in the last eight seasons, so they could still be battling the fatigue of the extended 2021-22 season.

The good news for the Warriors is Curry is off to a sensational start averaging 30.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest.

As for the Pistons, they enter the night with a 1-5 record in their first six contests.