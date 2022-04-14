Skip to main content

Is Steph Curry Playing Against The Nuggets?

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Steph Curry is on track to play in Game 1 of the first-round series between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Saturday for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.   

Steph Curry, who has been out since March 16 with a foot injury, is on track to play in the game according to a tweet from Shams Charania of The Athletic. 

Chariana's tweet said: "Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (foot) is on track to make his return in Game 1 vs. Nuggets on Saturday as long as he clears team’s scrimmage today without issues, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater." 

The Warriors finished their season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record. 

Curry averaged 25.5 points per game, and led the NBA in three-pointers made per game.   

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17544750_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Is Steph Playing Against The Nuggets?

By Ben Stinar39 seconds ago
USATSI_17961878_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What C.J. McCollum Tweeted After The Pelicans Beat The Spurs

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17458625_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said About Ben Simmons On Thursday

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17224637_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jaylen Brown Said About Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17693189_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report For Friday Against Hawks

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_18059080_168388303_lowres
News

KEY PLAYER Suspended For Game 1 Of Warriors-Nuggets Series

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_17158448_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jarrett Allen's Injury Status For Hawks-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_17875357_168388303_lowres
News

What Is Next Entering The Offseason For The Charlotte Hornets?

By Brett Siegel58 minutes ago
USATSI_17843453_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said On Thursday About Their Upcoming Playoff Series

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago