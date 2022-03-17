Steph Curry Injury Update
The Golden State Warriors got crushed by the Boston Celtics in San Francisco on Wednesday evening by a score of 110-88, but the loss was the least of their worries.
All-Star Steph Curry got injured during the game, and did not return (see tweet of the play below from ESPN's Twitter account).
On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium provided an update on Curry, and his report can be seen embedded below.
Charania's tweet said: "Warriors star Stephen Curry has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in left foot that will sideline him indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. X-rays on the foot returned negative Wednesday night – meaning no fracture or major damage, a sigh of relief."
The Warriors fell to 47-23 on the season with the loss, and they are currently the third seed in the Western Conference.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.