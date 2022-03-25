Skip to main content
Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Hawks Game

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Hawks Game

Steph Curry has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks.

Steph Curry has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks.

The Golden State Warriors are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday evening, and for the game they will be without their best player. 

Steph Curry has been ruled out for the game due to a foot injury, and his status for the night can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Curry got injured last week against the Boston Celtics, and the Warriors announced on March 18 that he would be re-evaluated in two weeks (see tweets below from ESPN and the Warriors).   

The Warriors come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-25 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.

The franchise has not been to the playoffs in two years, but that will change this year.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17393248_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17408665_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17514692_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Status For Warriors-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16113432_168388303_lowres
News

Mychal Mulder Signs With Miami Heat

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17956348_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Viral Video Of Devin Booker's Words With A Fan

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17033247_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Status For Knicks-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_10105830_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green Will Play Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17830922_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17962523_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Devin Booker's Incredible Play

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago