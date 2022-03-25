Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Hawks Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday evening, and for the game they will be without their best player.

Steph Curry has been ruled out for the game due to a foot injury, and his status for the night can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Curry got injured last week against the Boston Celtics, and the Warriors announced on March 18 that he would be re-evaluated in two weeks (see tweets below from ESPN and the Warriors).

The Warriors come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-25 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.

The franchise has not been to the playoffs in two years, but that will change this year.

