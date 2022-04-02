Steph Curry's Injury Status For Jazz-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Utah Jazz in San Francisco on Saturday evening, and for the game they will remain without their best player.

Steph Curry has been ruled out for the game, and the rest of the regular season, and the most recent update from the team (from Friday, April, 1) can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

The Warriors enter the contest as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-29 record in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season.

