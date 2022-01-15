Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Timberwolves Game

The Golden State Warriors will be in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Sunday night, and for the game they will be without their best player.

Steph Curry has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Curry and the Warriors played their last two games on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks, and on Friday against the Chicago Bulls (both on the road).

They got destroyed by the Bucks 118-99, and then turned around the next night and crushed the Bulls 136-98.

On the season, they are 31-11 in 42 games, and currently the second seed in the Western Conference.

Curry is averaging 26.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in 39 games.

