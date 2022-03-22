Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Magic Game
Steph Curry has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic
The Golden State Warriors are in Florida to play the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening, and for the game they remain without two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry.
The status of Curry for Tuesday can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Curry injured his foot in last week's game against the Boston Celtics, and the Warriors provided an update on March 18 saying he'd be re-evaluated in two weeks.
The PR release from the Warriors about the injury can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.
The Warriors come into the night as the third seed in the west with a 47-24 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.